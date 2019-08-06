Chinese Benevolent Association donates bed linen to Kingston Public and Jubilee hospitals
More than 580 bed sheets and pillowcases were donated to Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) by the Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA) on Wednesday, July 31.
Approximately 500 patients will benefit from the donations which the association said was made “in a gesture of community spirit”.
The presentation was made in the KPH board room, where Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton offered his appreciation for the CBA bedlinen project.
Robert Hew, the CBA president, conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Chinese community to representatives of the KPH management team, which also administers VJH.
Colleen Wright, CEO of both hospitals, expressed “sincerest appreciation to the Chinese Benevolent Association for their generous donation”. She further emphasised that “this will enable the hospitals' management to better serve the people of Jamaica”.
The presentation was witnessed by South East Regional Health Authority Chairman Wentworth Charles; KPH and VJH Senior Medical Officer Dr Natalie Whylie; KPH Director of Nursing Services Joan Walker Nicholson; VJH Director of Nursing Services Elise Fairweather Blackwood; KPH Deputy Director of Nursing Services Debby-Ann McKenzie Cookes; and Kathleen Cooper Brown, KPH administrator.
The CBA is a charitable, registered organisation which showcases Chinese culture to all Jamaicans and which seeks to preserve Chinese culture amongst Jamaicans of Chinese descent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy