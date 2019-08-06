Chinese Benevolent Association donates bed linen to Kingston Public and Jubilee hospitals

More than 580 bed sheets and pillowcases were donated to Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) by the Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Approximately 500 patients will benefit from the donations which the association said was made “in a gesture of community spirit”.

The presentation was made in the KPH board room, where Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton offered his appreciation for the CBA bedlinen project.

Robert Hew, the CBA president, conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Chinese community to representatives of the KPH management team, which also administers VJH.

Colleen Wright, CEO of both hospitals, expressed “sincerest appreciation to the Chinese Benevolent Association for their generous donation”. She further emphasised that “this will enable the hospitals' management to better serve the people of Jamaica”.

The presentation was witnessed by South East Regional Health Authority Chairman Wentworth Charles; KPH and VJH Senior Medical Officer Dr Natalie Whylie; KPH Director of Nursing Services Joan Walker Nicholson; VJH Director of Nursing Services Elise Fairweather Blackwood; KPH Deputy Director of Nursing Services Debby-Ann McKenzie Cookes; and Kathleen Cooper Brown, KPH administrator.

The CBA is a charitable, registered organisation which showcases Chinese culture to all Jamaicans and which seeks to preserve Chinese culture amongst Jamaicans of Chinese descent.