Chinese businessman allegedly robbed of $14 million

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Trelawny police say they are following several leads into the reported robbery of cheques, United States and Jamaican currencies, totalling $14 million from a Chinese business.

The police theorise that the robbers, who travelled in a vehicle with flashing blue lights, trailed the businessman from the bordering parish of St James and held him up as he was about to enter his home in a Trelawny community.

“He is also reporting that the men posed as police officers [and] had one of those magnetic blue lights,” head of the Trelawny Police Divison Superintendent Kirk Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The investigation is in its early stage, but this is something that we are collaborating with our sister division and with the area crime officer,” Ricketts said yesterday.

According to a police source, the businessman also reported that the robbers stole his licensed Heckler & Kotch pistol, two magazines with 60 rounds of 9mm cartridges.

Ricketts, in the meantime, has repeated a call for business operators transporting large sums of money to engage the services of private security or seek assistance from the police.

“...We think it is much safer for them. In any developed society the movement of large sums of cash is always done under a secured environment,” Superintendent Ricketts said.

He disclosed that since the start of this year the parish has recorded three robberies, two less than the five recorded over the similar period last year.