Chinese businessman allegedly robbed of $14 million
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Trelawny police say they are following several leads into the reported robbery of cheques, United States and Jamaican currencies, totalling $14 million from a Chinese business.
The police theorise that the robbers, who travelled in a vehicle with flashing blue lights, trailed the businessman from the bordering parish of St James and held him up as he was about to enter his home in a Trelawny community.
“He is also reporting that the men posed as police officers [and] had one of those magnetic blue lights,” head of the Trelawny Police Divison Superintendent Kirk Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
“The investigation is in its early stage, but this is something that we are collaborating with our sister division and with the area crime officer,” Ricketts said yesterday.
According to a police source, the businessman also reported that the robbers stole his licensed Heckler & Kotch pistol, two magazines with 60 rounds of 9mm cartridges.
Ricketts, in the meantime, has repeated a call for business operators transporting large sums of money to engage the services of private security or seek assistance from the police.
“...We think it is much safer for them. In any developed society the movement of large sums of cash is always done under a secured environment,” Superintendent Ricketts said.
He disclosed that since the start of this year the parish has recorded three robberies, two less than the five recorded over the similar period last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy