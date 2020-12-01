Chinese donate to Mustard Seed

Mustard Seed Communities yesterday received a much-need gift of food and other items from Chinese businesses for the benefit of the charity's many residents to help them cope with the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here, Mustard Seed founder Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon (centre) accepts the items, valued at $700,000, from Luchun Lin (left), Jiang Lin (second left), Jenny Chen, and Zhenjiang Liang at Mustard Seed headquarters on Mahoe Drive, Kingston 11.

Since the emergence of COVID-19 in Jamaica, Chinese businesses have donated more than $60 million in food and other supplies to Jamaicans.

(Photo: Joseph Wellington)