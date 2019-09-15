Chinese foreign ministry group visits
A working group from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid a courtesy call on the Jamaica Observer last Friday and discussed a range of issues with the newspaper's managers, editors, and reporters, including bilateral, regional and global affairs, China's belt and road initiative, as well as developments in the technology industry.
The Chinese delegation was headed by that country's former ambassador to Suriname Zhang Jinxiong and included Li Cuiying, counsellor of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs; Song Junying, director of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Studies, China Institute of International Studies; and Chen Haoyue, attaché at Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs.
Escorting them were officials from the Chinese Embassy in Jamaica Wenxu Yang, deputy chief of mission and political counsellor; and Shaowu Xia, director of the Political Division.
The working group was in Jamaica from September 12 and 14.
