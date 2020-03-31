Chinese in MoBay make donation in COVID-19 fight

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — A donation of over $1 million worth of food and sanitisation items to the Trelawny Municipal Corporation by Jamaica Guangdong Association, a group of Chinese nationals here, will boost the resources available to nine councillors to assist their constituents as the island battles the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The donation, made last Thursday, was matched by Champion Supermarket, operated by Chinese business interests, who recently set up shop in Falmouth.

The corporation was also presented with an undetermined sum by operators of Orion Supermarket.

“This will take in all the nine divisions — North and South Trelawny — and we will make sure that each person benefits from what we have received here today. It's a good gift, and we are thankful to the Chinese community for coming onboard with [these] gifts that are presented here and we want to assure them that it will be used wisely,” Mayor of Falmouth C Junior Gager said.

The Ministry of Local Government will also provided $140 million to assist individuals affected by conditions created by COVID-19 through parish councillors across the island, and Gager was equally thankful for that.

He also thanked Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie whom, he said, provided the corporation with special funding to put together care packages for the nine divisions.

“So what we have is, the minister came onboard, quite handsomely, and has given each councillor a specific amount of funds. That, of course, this will be done through the Poor Relief Department. They will first vet the list and they will make sure that we will have transparency,” Gager said.

Speaking to journalists at the hand-over ceremony in Falmouth, Andy Chang of Jamaica Guangdong Association said the group is spreading generosity right across Jamaica because the members are responsible citizens.

“This is a part of our contribution. Not only in Falmouth but we are doing other areas like St Ann's Bay, Mandeville, Spalding, MoBay, Falmouth, Kingston... all over Jamica we are doing the same activity,” he stated.

“The Chinese community understands that in this time it's very important — this support for each other — and we hope as soon as possible, this coronavirus will go and everyone will be safe and a enjoy a good life again,” he said.