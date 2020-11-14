Chinese provide more COVID-19 support to Ja

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has reaffirmed her ministry's commitment to continue engaging at the global level, to ensure Jamaica's priorities are achieved, including the country's recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her pronouncement followed the virtual handover of 20,000 masks to the country by Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica Tian Qi, on behalf of Sichuan Province on Thursday.

“These items will go a far way in supporting Jamaica's COVID-19 response, especially as the Government continues to build its capacity to protect front line health workers and better support Jamaica's other vulnerable groups during the pandemic,” said Johnson Smith, as she expressed Jamaica's appreciation for the donation in the spirit of global cooperation.

The foreign minister also lauded Sichuan Province “for its international outreach efforts in the donation of critical medical supplies to those most in need”, and acknowledged the province's tremendous success with respect to the recovery of its population and the orderly reopening of its economy.

For his part, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie said that the donation will benefit approximately 1,600 residents and 400 workers in 15 infirmaries across the island.

Ambassador Tian Qi expressed hope for the continued cooperation between the Sichuan Province and the Government of Jamaica.

He also indicated China's intention to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in the areas of regional and international affairs.