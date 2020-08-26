Chisolm moving to raise the bar

TWO hundred and fifty Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships since Jamaica's first cohort in 1984.

Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme, aimed at developing global leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK.

This year, 14 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship.

Over the course of this week the Jamaica Observer will share the stories of some of the 2020-2021 awardees.

Enhancing the standard of local journalism through original reporting and igniting public discourse are two of the areas of focus for 2020 Chevening scholar Andrea Chisolm upon completing her master's degree in the United Kingdom.

Chisolm, the 2017 and 2018 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Journalist of the Year and producer and anchor at Television Jamaica (TVJ) is bound for the London School of Economics and Political Science where she will read for an MSc in Media and Communication Governance.

The well-versed media practitioner, with an appetite for news journalism, is also keen on advocating for, and influencing, policies in both public and private sectors for the improvement of all Jamaicans.

“Jamaica is one country changing policy, regulations and legislation to adapt to a range of issues, including those linked to the media, communication systems and privacy. Case in point is the data protection legislation. How does a small, developing country adapt to global standards? I do hope to have answers to those and other related issues upon my return,” said Chisolm who has also had stints at CVM Television and the television department of the State-run Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

As a senior writer/producer/presenter, Chisolm was part of the JIS team which covered the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, resulting in a PAJ award for Best Human Interest Television Feature.

The Northern Caribbean University graduate describes herself as inquisitive (for the right reasons), argumentative and enjoys helping others.

She declared that she has a strong aversion to instances in which those with the authority to govern”'tek people fi idiot!”

“In my opinion, freedom of the press is under threat with accusations of 'fake news', even as the world debates the role of digital platforms in governance and political influence in the use of technology,” declared Chisolm.

According to the experienced journalist, at the end of her Chevening journey, it would be an honour to share her experience with anyone who is willing to listen, especially the younger generation.