Choir member charged with rape and buggery

A Kingston welder was last week thrown before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court following allegations that he raped and buggered a woman after she asked to use his bathroom.

The 56-year-old who is charged with rape, buggery and grievous sexual assault was, however, remanded by Parish Judge Broderick Smith after his bail application was postponed in order for his antecedent to be submitted.

According to allegations, on the night in question the complainant was at a wake in downtown Kingston when she asked the accused to allow her to use the bathroom.

The accused reportedly granted her permission and while she was inside, he went in and sexually assaulted the complainant.

But on Wednesday when the accused appeared in court his lawyer Clifton Smith said the accused vehemently denies the allegations.

Smith told the court that the accused's adult children live at the location where the incident is said to have occurred, hence it was not possible for him to have raped the woman there.

The lawyer also told the court that other than a fight his client was involved in five years ago, he has been an upstanding citizen who is an ardent member of an Anglican church and is also on the choir.

“The seriousness of the offence is not the only issue that is to be considered in applying for bail. One also has to consider if he will return to court if granted bail, if he will interfere with the complainant — but he has no intention of interfering,” Smith said.

He also told the court that his client was committed to having the matter resolved and is not going anywhere.

However, the judge told the lawyer that he could not offer him bail, as he needs to see a copy of the accused's antecedent.

The accused was subsequently remanded until May 9.