Christian painter punches sister in the face
Court Reports
A Christian painter who was unable to resist his sister's temptation, told the court that she provoked him because he is a humble man.
Devon Burton pleaded guilty to punching his sister in her face when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week.
Burton, who was “correcting” the prosecutor who pleaded him for repeatedly punching his sister, said: “No, no. Is one time, Sir.”
“Why you punched her?” Parish Judge Vaughn Smith enquired.
“She raise up the light bill from $1,000 and put $3,000, and when mi ask her to see the bill she not showing me. Tru she see mi humble and go church she was coming up on mi, suh mi punch her,” Burton stated.
Judge Smith, prior to handing down the sentence told Burton that he should not have punched her.
“I'm sure the probation officers can find work for you to do. Eighty hours of community service,” the judge said prior to warning Burton.
The judge told Burton that if he finds himself in a similar predicament he will be given a custodial sentence.
“Nah go happen again,” the elderly man uttered.
