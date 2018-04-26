Christiana corporal scheduled for corrective surgery

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Christiana-based policeman who was chopped in the face last week by a man believed to be of unsound mind, is scheduled for corrective surgery today.

Superintendent of the Manchester Police Division Wayne Cameron said the corporal is expected to be seen at a Kingston hospital.

He said that it would be the policeman's second surgery since the incident.

Cameron said that the corporal was released for three days after he was first admitted, but went back in hospital in preparation for the surgery today.

According to the police, the corporal was on his motorcycle in Christiana on Tuesday, April 17 when the machete-wielding man attacked him unprovoked.

Residents reportedly came to his aid.

Cameron said that the attacker is in hospital under police supervision and among his injuries is a gunshot wound to his right leg inflicted by a licensed firearm holder.

He said that the attacks sustained by the mentally ill man took place before the police arrived on the scene.

During the chaos in Christiana last Tuesday morning, an 18-year-old man was also shot and injured.

The injured policeman reportedly fired shots in his defence and it is believed that it was at that time the bystander was shot.

Cameron said that the teenager has been released from hospital and is recuperating.

— Alicia Sutherland