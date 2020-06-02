Christiana police get COVID-19 supplies

MEMBERS of the Jamaica Constabulary Force stationed in Christiana, Manchester, are now better equipped to carry out their roles during the novel coronavirus pandemic after they were recently provided with more personal protective equipment (PPE) by members of JN Circle Christiana.

The PPE includes masks, hand sanitisers, and detergents. A snack counter was also established for cops working on the late shift.

The JN Circle is a network of clubs comprised of JN members and customers of companies and organisations in the Jamaica National (JN) Group.

“This gesture is timely. COVID-19 is being taken seriously by the policemen and women here, and as part of the first responders to the pandemic, we are very exposed. I say a big thank you to JN Circle for this donation,” said Inspector Simon McCormack of the Christiana police.

Althia Peart, business relationship and sales manager at JN Bank Christiana, said the police were identified to be assisted in the fight against COVID-19 because of their first responder role.

“The JN Circle was formed by many persons coming together, in the interest of citizens, and their efforts to do good for their communities. The JN Circle Christiana sought to find a project to assist in addressing some of the problems posed by COVID-19 and the Christiana police team was identified. We saw their needs and we responded,” said Peart.

According to Peart, the JN Circle will also be identifying 25 individuals who will be gifted with vouchers which they can use to purchase basic food items for their personal and family needs.

She said the initiative of the JN Circle Christiana is part of a wider objective established by The Jamaica National Group called the Member Welfare Fund, which aims to ease the burden of its members and customers who have been affected by COVID-19.

The fund will be administered by the JN Foundation to address the needs of members in the communities where the 13 JN Circle chapters are located across the country.

JN Circle, introduced in August 2019, allows members and customers who share JN's values to take positive actions to improve outcomes for themselves and for all Jamaicans, wherever they reside.