Photo: Christie calls on Charles

Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles (right) presents a copy of his book The Politics of Power to newly appointed executive director of the Integrity Commission Greg Christie, during a courtesy call to the speaker on Tuesday. The Integrity Commission is one of the six commissions of Parliament.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT