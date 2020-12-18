Christmas connection

IT is now a lot easier for residents of 12 infirmaries and two golden age homes across the island to stay in touch with their families who have been asked to stay away since March.

On Wednesday Digicel presented each location with two smartphones each, part of a Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development drive to help families keep in touch, despite the physical distance that comes with fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It's Christmas, everybody wants to know that their family member is safe, well fed and is doing alright,” Digicel Public Relations and Communications Manager Elon Parkinson said during the handover of 28 devices with a combined value of more than $500,000. “It is a pretty significant donation, not only in terms of the monetary value but when you consider how important connectivity is, especially during this time, when so many of the persons who are housed in infirmaries still need to reach out to their family members.”

The golden age homes that will benefit are in Denham Town and Vineyard Town in Kingston, while the infirmaries are scattered across other parishes.

The Digicel donation is the first step in the local government ministry's Virtually Connected While Staying Social Distant project which is leveraging technology to keep “the 1,377 residents living in state-operated infirmaries and golden age homes socially connected with family and friends”. Staff will schedule video or voice calls between residents and family members. The devices will remain available for use even after the festive season.

In addition to keeping infirmary residents' spirits high with these calls, plans are also in place to step up their physical care. According to Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, efforts are under way to provide dieticians and physiotherapists to these locations. He is hoping corporate Jamaica will help.

He is also hoping for their support in the ministry's ongoing efforts to care for the homeless. Since the start of the pandemic, almost 2,500 people who live on the streets have received meals and care packages from the State, McKenzie said. The next outreach will see hot meals provided at the soup kitchen on Church Street in downtown Kingston on December 20.

“I would urge corporate Jamaica to think about those Jamaicans who, many of them, have fallen on hard times and have been abandoned by their families, but it becomes the responsibility of the State to care and provide for them,” said the minister.

“We are ensuring that this population of [individuals] inside our infirmaries and outside is taken care of for the holidays and beyond,” he said.

­— Brittny Hutchinson