Church leaders urged to lead by example

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation Colin Gager is urging church leaders in the parish to lead by example during the two-week trial period when the removal of the limit on the number of worshippers allowed inside churches is relaxed.

During a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said as of Saturday, May 16, churches — which were previously required to have a maximum of 10 in attendance, maintain the required social distancing and have congregants sanitised before entry — must now do temperature checks on individuals entering the sanctuary, have sanitisation stations, wear masks, among other guidelines.

Gager argued yesterday that it is the responsibility of church leaders to protect members of the congregation.

“The churches should be the ones leading out with example, because if the church doesn't lead, it is very hard for members to follow. The members depend on the leaders of the church. We understand that at this time tithing will be a little less, but you will have to realise that if you don't have members, you won't have a church,” he argued.

Gager, who is also the mayor of Falmouth, urged his councillors to donate masks and sanitisers to the churches in their respective divisions.

“Councillors, if you can donate any masks and sanitisers, I ask you to do that within your various communities. Remember that this is a two-week trial period and we must adhere to the guidelines,” he urged.