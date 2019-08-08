Church of God of Prophecy joins 'end period poverty campaign'

THE Church of God of Prophecy Jamaica says it will be donating sanitary napkins to the 'End Period Poverty Campaign'.

The packages will be officially handed over to executive director of the Her Flow Foundation, Shelly-Ann Weeks, on Sunday, October 6 at the church's biennial National Women's Empowerment and Enrichment Conference —“Daughters Unlocked” — at the Royalton White Waters hotel in Trelawny.

“This donation forms a part of the organisation's social responsibility initiative and was chosen particularly because it addresses a very private but important issue which is not normally brought to the public fore. It also aligns with the core focus of the National Women's Ministry, which is to improve the quality of life for women of all ages,” the church said in a release.

The release said that the women's ministry, headed by Minister Nickeisha Smith, is committed to the effort to eliminate the lack of access to feminine hygiene products by school-aged girls across the island.