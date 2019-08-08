Church of God of Prophecy joins 'end period poverty campaign'
THE Church of God of Prophecy Jamaica says it will be donating sanitary napkins to the 'End Period Poverty Campaign'.
The packages will be officially handed over to executive director of the Her Flow Foundation, Shelly-Ann Weeks, on Sunday, October 6 at the church's biennial National Women's Empowerment and Enrichment Conference —“Daughters Unlocked” — at the Royalton White Waters hotel in Trelawny.
“This donation forms a part of the organisation's social responsibility initiative and was chosen particularly because it addresses a very private but important issue which is not normally brought to the public fore. It also aligns with the core focus of the National Women's Ministry, which is to improve the quality of life for women of all ages,” the church said in a release.
The release said that the women's ministry, headed by Minister Nickeisha Smith, is committed to the effort to eliminate the lack of access to feminine hygiene products by school-aged girls across the island.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy