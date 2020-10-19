Churches march against plan to legalise same-sex unions
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The first in a series of marches to protest against plans to legalise same-sex unions in Barbados was held on Saturday.
More than 200 church members marched through the town of Holetown in the parish of St James, in a show of force to send a message to the Government that the Church is not in agreement with making same-sex unions legal.
According to Dr Veronica Evelyn, executive director of Family-Faith-Freedom Barbados, the registered charity which organised the march, the gathering consisted of worshippers and leaders from different denominations.
“As you know, it's COVID time and we have to be careful, so we are limited in numbers; we could not go over 250, so we are very happy with the turnout,” Evelyn said.
Meanwhile, chairperson of the registered charity, pastor Paul Leacock, said the series of marches would demonstrate the Church's disagreement and request for Government to reconsider and rescind its decisions to institutionalise same-sex unions in the country.
Last month, in her delivery of the Throne Speech, Governor General Dame Sandra Mason said a public referendum on allowing same-sex unions will be held.
The tourism-dependent Barbados must have a “frank discussion” and “end discrimination in all forms” so as not to be “blacklisted” for human rights issues, the governor general then said.
“My Government will do the right thing, understanding that this, too, will attract controversy.”
She added that the Government would accept the result of the public vote.
A date for the referendum has not been set .
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy