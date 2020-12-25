CIBC FirstCaribbean donation evokes tears of joy

KIVETTE Silvera, executive director, Food For the Poor (FFP), admitted recently that there were tears of joy when she accepted a cheque for $1 million from CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Managing Director Nigel Holness at the financial institution's New Kingston headquarters.

FFP was one of eight local non-profit organisations selected by the bank to receive special donations, utilising funds previously allocated to a staff Christmas party, now cancelled due to COVID-19.

“When I got the call from the bank's marketing manager, I started to cry. I did not even hear everything she said. I was overwhelmed because we had just returned from visiting a lady whose living conditions were so terrible and her needs so great. This call just came at the right time to bring relief.”

Silvera said that the money donated by CIBC FirstCaribbean would go a long way “towards providing homes and sustainable livelihoods for the men, women and children served by Food For the Poor”.

Noting that the bank has had a long relationship with FFP and contributed funds and manpower to the building of several homes across the island, Holness said, “We are continually impressed by how much Food For the Poor does and its positive impact on thousands across the island.”

He explained that the bank's staff and the Country Management Committee (CMC), which receives and approves requests for donations, made the decision to forego the annual staff Christmas party this year and, instead, make unsolicited donations to selected charities.

“From all accounts, many of the philanthropic causes have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 this year, as fund-raising activities have been at an all time low on the island due to lockdowns, curfews and social distancing strictures. CIBC FirstCaribbean is happy to do our part to sustain these worthy efforts”, Holness asserted.