CIBC FirstCaribbean helps upgrade school
Junior World Learning & Activity Centre students will be enjoying upgraded facilities when the new term starts, thanks to CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank which last week presented a cheque to the school under its Adopt-A-Cause programme.
Jennifer Brown, director, centralised operations services at the bank, noted that the Adopt-A-Cause programme “facilitates staff involvement in community activities, giving employees the opportunity to identify projects in their immediate surroundings and to get involved”.
The team from the bank's RKA Building will be pitching in to paint and upgrade the school in time for the children to begin the new academic term next month.
The school's Principal Director Andrea Lyn, who accepted the cheque, noted that: “The school's mission is to mould young lives so that they may become more productive and positive adults.”
The 22-year-old school has over 120 students on its register, spanning pre-school children 10 months to three years old; kindergarten — 3+ to 5+ — and primary students six to 12 years old.
CIBC FirstCaribbean supports scores of causes throughout the island each year, including projects with schools, non-governmental organisations, charities, and other interest groups.
