CIBC FirstCaribbean opens Hurricane Dorian recovery account

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank yesterday said it has opened a special account to receive funds for the benefit of The Bahamas, where the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco were devastated by Hurricane Dorian on September 1.

“Persons wishing to contribute to the cause may make deposits at any branch of the bank to USD savings account no 1002261213, and JMD chequing account no 1002261214,” the bank said in a news release.

“The damage done by Hurricane Dorian to The Bahamas is devastating, and we all must do as much as we can, as quickly as we can, to help our neighbours rebuild their country,” Managing Director Nigel Holness said.

Holness noted that the bank had already dispatched specially trained personnel to The Bahamas to help in the national recovery efforts.