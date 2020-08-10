CIBC FirstCaribbean seeking COVID-19 unsung heroes
COMMUNITIES across the Caribbean have a unique opportunity to hail those special heroes who, in the darkest moments of the COVID-19 crisis, shone brightest.
Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean has launched its 'FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Heroes' initiative aimed at giving people the opportunity to nominate essential workers and other individuals from their communities who put service above self and reached out to others in a variety of ways during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have been awed and humbled by the many stories of heroism and selflessness displayed across so many villages and towns, as medical professionals and little children with piggy banks all rallied to help and to give to those impacted by the pandemic,” a release from the bank quotes Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney who also chairs FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation.
Nominees must be resident in any of the 16 territories where CIBC FirstCaribbean operates and must have worked, volunteered or been involved in any of the following award categories:
· Medical personnel
· Protective services
·Community heroes (individuals who, by their courageous acts, strength and self-sacrifice in the service of a community, have made a difference to those people impacted.
To nominate a candidate for an award you must log on to CIBC First Caribbean's website https://www.cibcfcib.com/about-us/community-relations/unsung-frontline-heroes or social media channels, or click the website and complete the nomination form.
Information and a photo on the nominee are needed. Multiple nominations are allowed but people can only nominate a candidate/s who resides in their country of residence.
The nomination period runs from August 1–15, 2020 and winners will be announced in September 2020. Winners will receive an e-cheque for US$2,000 towards a staycation at a local hotel of their choice.
FirstCaribbean had previously highlighted many 'hidden treasures' in communities who made a difference in the lives of people they helped or touched in some way, through its flagship 'Unsung Heroes' programme which concluded in 2013.
