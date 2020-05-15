CIBC helps fund COVID-19 community welfare programmes

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank says it has provided more than $1.5 million to assist in funding several COVID-19 community welfare programmes.

“These are unprecedented times for all of us, but particularly the poor and underserved. Thankfully, we have a number of organisations working to help people and communities in need and our bank is happy to do our part to support these initiatives,” a company released quotes the bank's managing director, Nigel Holness.

Among the recipients are Fellowship Tabernacle, which is providing packages of food items to needy communities in Marverly, Pembroke Hall, Drewsland and surrounding areas under their 'Love In Action' programme.

Elsie Bemand Home for Girls received a cheque to assist with the welfare of its wards, while Go For God, which administers to the Shortwood Teachers' College and Shortwood Practising School family and other congregants, is assisting five nearby inner-city communities.

Tarrant Baptist Church, which is providing supplies to senior citizens in its congregation and callers to its 'Helpline'; Food For The Poor, which is giving food, care packages and meals to the needy, and Waterford High School's programme of assistance to less fortunate students, also received financial assistance from the bank.