CISOCA names August Town man as person of interest
DETECTIVES assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have identified a person of interest in an ongoing investigation in St Andrew.
The man has been identified as 36-year-old Marlon Lewis of Bryce Hill Road, August Town.
Lewis is being asked to make contact with detectives at CISOCA by 5:00 pm today, February 19, 2021.
