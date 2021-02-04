Civil servants unhappy with JUTC's plan to cut free rides

THE Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) says it is disappointed with the decision taken by the Government to discontinue the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) ridership arrangement, which has benefited thousands of first responders since the start of the COVID-19 crisis last year.

President of the JCSA Oneil Grant told the Jamaica Observer yesterday, “We have not seen an abatement of the COVID-19 in Jamaica, as a matter of fact the rates of infection seem to be on a higher trend than when we implemented the ridership initiative.”

The company announced this week that the free ride service, which has benefited thousands of workers since last April, will come to an end on February 14. First responders include nurses, doctors, interns, hospital staff, porters, firemen, the police, public-sector ambulance drivers, public health inspectors, soldiers and correctional officers.

Grant said it was hoped that workers on the front line would continue to be given some comfort by the state to alleviate the risk and stress they are confronted with. “Unfortunately, a decision was made to discontinue and we got no indication; there was no signal sent. We are very disappointed and we are hoping that the Government will seek to review and extend [the initiative], given that we have not yet started our vaccination programme. These workers are vulnerable and this is just a small measure of recognition for the sacrifices that they are making on a daily basis to keep us all safe,” he said.He said the arrangement is not one which the workers would want to subject to the negotiation process in the upcoming round of wage talks for the sector.“The altruism of the State should shine through in a lot of instances and this is one of them,” he remarked.

But the JUTC is appealing for understanding as it says the company has no other choice at this time.“We are appealing to the essential workers to really understand that these are hard times and everybody is going through this, but we simply cannot afford to absorb the programme anymore,” corporate communications manager for the JUTC Cecil Thoms stressed in an Observer interview.“The fleet is over 200; when you complete that every day, that's a lot. Pre-COVID we were doing over $300 million in revenue; in COVID times we are looking at just a half of that, so it has been quite a precipitous fall, and which household can deal with something like that on a continuous basis? We appreciate the work of our health-care workers and workers on the front line, but a decision has to be made in the best interests of the company's survival,” he said.Thoms said rolling out more buses is not an option at this time, due to delays with procurement of maintenance parts for units that are out of service. “We have a maintenance team working on rehabilitating some of the buses that are at the depots, at the moment, but one of the challenges we have encountered is that places like China and Europe, the ports are closed, which means there is now a delay in getting a lot of the parts that we have requested,” said Thoms. He said parts requested from as far back as May last year have not yet arrived, or are just arriving in some instances.He advised that the long-standing arrangement for members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the bus company remains in place.

— Alphea Saunders