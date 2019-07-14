Civil service group decides to end voting challenge

The members of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) voted unanimously on Wednesday to end the matter of a challenge to the results of its recently held elections.

The challenge was the subject of a special general meeting (SGM) of the association's membership that was held on July 10 at Jacisera Park in St Andrew. The meeting was called following the presentation of a petition signed by a group of members of the association, led by defeated presidential challenger Gillian Corrodus and the winning candidate for the post of second vice president Kelvin Thomas, surrounding allegations of irregularities regarding how elections were conductedfor the positions of president and second vice-president. At the SGM, the Electoral Office of Jamaica affirmed the integrity of its electoral system and the technology used by explaining the process of conducting the elections which were held over two days. Members received the report of the JCSA general secretary indicating that the claim of irregularities in the 2019 elections could not be substantiated.

They were also furnished with the opinion of the JCSA's legal advisors on the matter, which indicated that under the Representation of the People's Act which governs the EOJ, any aggrieved party must apply to the courts to have ballots recounted. It was also clearly stated that any attendant costs must be borne by such an individual or group of persons.

It should also be noted that the newly elected Second vice-president Kelvin Thomas withdrew his support for the petition and committed to working with re-elected President O'Neil Grant and the JCSA executive.

In light of that, the special general meeting unanimously approved a resolution to bring the matter to an end. There was one abstention.

The elections were conducted by the Electoral Office of Jamaica at polling stations across the island on May 9 in rural parishes, and on May 31 in Kingston and St Andrew.