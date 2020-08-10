Clarendon North Central general election results 1989-2016
1989
Errol Dunkley (JLP) 6,429
Nicholas Batcher (PNP) 4,895
Margin 1,534
1997
George Lyn (PNP) 5,674
Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,194
Margin 480
2002
Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,867
George Lyn (PNP) 4,562
Margin 1,305
2007
Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,978
Ralph Thomas (PNP) 4,109
Margin 1,869
2011
Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 7,146
Collington Campbell (PNP) 4,121
Margin 3,025
2016
Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 6,230
Desmond Brennan (PNP) 5,694
Margin 536
