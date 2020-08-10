 Clarendon North Central general election results 1989-2016

Clarendon North Central general election results 1989-2016

Monday, August 10, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


1989

Errol Dunkley (JLP) 6,429

Nicholas Batcher (PNP) 4,895

Margin 1,534

1997

George Lyn (PNP) 5,674

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,194

Margin 480

2002

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,867

George Lyn (PNP) 4,562

Margin 1,305

2007

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,978

Ralph Thomas (PNP) 4,109

Margin 1,869

2011

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 7,146

Collington Campbell (PNP) 4,121

Margin 3,025

2016

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 6,230

Desmond Brennan (PNP) 5,694

Margin 536

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT