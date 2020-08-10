Clarendon North Central general election results 1989-2016

1989 Errol Dunkley (JLP) 6,429 Nicholas Batcher (PNP) 4,895 Margin 1,534 1997 George Lyn (PNP) 5,674 Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,194 Margin 480 2002 Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,867 George Lyn (PNP) 4,562 Margin 1,305 2007 Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,978 Ralph Thomas (PNP) 4,109 Margin 1,869 2011 Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 7,146 Collington Campbell (PNP) 4,121 Margin 3,025 2016 Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 6,230 Desmond Brennan (PNP) 5,694 Margin 536

