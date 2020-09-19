Clarendon North Western recount 'still tight'
TODAY's tally of the contents of 27 remaining ballot boxes will determine the ultimate winner of the judicial (magisterial) recount for the Clarendon North Western seat in a race described as “still tight” following yesterday's results.
The exercise, which began on Tuesday under the watchful gaze of a senior parish court judge in the Clarendon parish court, was initiated by the People's National Party (PNP) after 1,107 ballots were rejected in the first tally. The preliminary vote count showed the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Phillip Henriques winning the seat with a total of 6,124 votes. The PNP's Richard Azan totalled 6,009 votes; while independent candidate Merrick Cohen got 51.
Yesterday, at the close of counting, 80 of the 107 boxes had been tallied leaving the JLP's Henriques still in the lead with 5,035 votes in his favour followed by Azan with 4,972. Cohen's fortunes had seen a reversal with only 42 votes declared for him.
Of the rejected ballots examined so far, 215 have been accepted.
“It's still anyone's race; still tight,” Anthony Williams, attorney for the PNP's Azan, told the Jamaica Observer.
Williams had declared, from the outset, that it would be “foolhardy” not to seek a magisterial recount in that seat based on the large number of rejected ballots.
Counting resumes today at 9:00 am. The exercise is also expected to conclude today.
— Alicia Dunkley-Willis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy