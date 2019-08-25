Clarendon parents grateful for uniform assistance

Scores of parents, relatives, and guardians made sure they turned up at the Donald Sangster Community Centre in Summerfield, North Central Clarendon last week to benefit from donations of school uniforms for children of the constituency of veteran Member of Parliament (MP) Pearnel Charles.

Charles, the Speaker of the House of Representatives was in the second phase of his three-prong back-to-school activities, following the issuing of book grants and tuition fees the previous week at Clarendon College, Chapelton; and leading into today's big health fair at the Sangster Community Centre, several doctors and nurses will be on hand to provide free medicals for all members of the constiutuency, including those for students going to high school.

The MP said that the money is from his $15-million Constituency Development Fund allocation, most of which will go to education projects.

Charles, who is not expected to contest the next general election due in early 2021, urged parents to invest in the children, as education is the foundation upon which a nation is built.

The parents too, expressed gratitude with the gesture.

“I really appreciate this. Over the years my mother has been collecting uniforms, and it has helped, financially, to cut expenses,” said Tomoya McFarlane.

“Little is much when Christ is in it. I appreciate this,” stated Elize Rowe.

For Kaydene McFarlane, the gesture was described as “good help so far, as most of us parents cannot afford it.”

Yet another mother, Sheldine Bartley did not conceal her excitement: “It's a good thing, I am grateful, and I appreciate it. Every year it helps a lot.”