Clarendon, St Catherine farmers to benefit from drip irrigation project
MINISTER of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw says hundreds of small farmers in Clarendon and St Catherine are to benefit from the build-out of irrigation infrastructure under the Essex Valley Agriculture Project.
He noted that the project includes the development of a climate-resilient, off-farm irrigation system consisting of six irrigation wells, four of which have already been drilled.
Shaw, who was addressing the recently concluded Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, said that the initiative is aimed at counteracting the impact of drought associated with climate change.
“We have the ambition that between 50,000 and 100,000 small farmers must get access to drip irrigation systems in this country,” he noted.
The minister, at the same time, pointed to the need for greater focus on agro-processing for local consumption and export.
“We have to look at improving the value chain of what we produce; it is not about selling everything fresh,” he said, noting that crops like pumpkin and sweet potatoes can be processed and sold to various markets.
Turning to the recently announced National Fruit Tree Planting Programme, Minister Shaw said that the initiative will provide a major boost to the School Feeding Programme by supplying institutions with locally grown fruits.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy