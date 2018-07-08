Clarendon vex as NCB, Scotia cut back

RESIDENTS and members of the business community in Chapelton and Frankfield, Clarendon, are angry because of the decision by two leading banks to reduce their services in the communities.

Complaints arose following news that the National Commercial Bank (NCB) will be discontinuing teller operations at its Chapelton branch, while Scotiabank will be closing down its sub-branch in Frankfield and relocating its services to the Christiana branch.

Effective Monday, July 16, NCB will discontinue its teller operations at Chapelton. Customers were made aware of this change partly by a notice sign posted in the bank which advised customers accordingly: “If you are conducting routine transactions, we encourage you to conduct these at our Bank on the Go Area, May Pen branch, or any other branch of their choice.” But, for 53-year-old farmer and higgler Karen Richards, who has been banking with NCB for over 30 years, taking her money from the bank was her only alternative.

“I'm planning now to take out my money,” she said. “What else would I do? Because I have a card and many of the times I don't even understand the machine. When I go there to put down likkle money, I have to ask one of them to assist me, so when there is no teller, who is going to assist me?”

She continued: “It is important that the tellers are there….everything now is computer and all those things now, but it's gonna affect wi badly, especially the older heads. Maybe di younga one dem it woulda help, but it a go affect the older heads,” she said, adding that she would not opt to take the journey to the May Pen branch.

Another farmer and higgler, 67-year-old, Beverley Anderson, cried “we need the tellers”

“When mi want a money fi change, mi go there and change it and mi have a savings accounts there,” Anderson said, adding that she had been banking with NCB for over 15 years.

“We want tellers. It nuh good, it nuh good. How wi ago go to dem and get whatever we want? Mi nuh too understand the machine, so when mi guh mi just carry mi book and put in what mi want and suh. Suh mi need the teller to help me,” she said.

But for Chapelton shopkeeper Meshack Vaughan, who operates a retail store with his mother Bernice Vaughan, the bank's changes meant something far more serious, as he said it might force him to close down business.

“This is actually going to close down the town, so less customers for me,” he said. “This is the only way of bringing in money into the town…Is a number of places up there so and a one bank dem come to. Dem cya guh nowhere else because anywhere else a May Pen.”

Commenting on the options given to use the Bank on the Go service or to travel to the May Pen branch, Vaughan said: “You have two machines and three-quarter of the time dem it nah work. One or the other break down. Every month end me end up with a backlog because wi cya get any money out of the machine. When people come and I guh by the machine, di machine either break down or don't have nuh money — nothing. Mi lose, mi lose, mi lose because of those machines. Mi cya tell you how much mi lose. They service the machine twice a day and is stupidness, because by the time them come, there is a line waiting and by the time dem load it, it finish,” he said, adding that the machines would only allow customers to lodge up to $150,000, a figure he said is insufficient for businesses like his.

“What are we going to do with the rest of cash if we have it? And we can't take the journey to May Pen because it is risky. And May Pen have its own issues, because if you guh there to do business them rob you by the time you come out of the bank...Suh what are they doing with Chapelton branch? This is not a want, this is a need and wi need tellers, because three-quarter of the people dem cya read and write properly suh dem cya use the machine…. So I don't know what they are doing. They are doing stupidness,” he said.

His mother, Bernice Vaughan, shared similar sentiments, adding that she believed the removal of the teller service was not a wise decision.

“It's not right, it's wrong,” she said. “Suh what when poor, likkle weak one cya read and write? How you get through? Everything card, card, card —one a dem day ya card a guh fail and it fail already, 'cause sometimes you nuh know weh your money gone because of this card. And you have some old people really cannot manage nuh card business like mi. When mi guh fi do it, is a teller mi have to ask to help me out.” she said.

Meanwhile, the business community in Frankfield, raised several concerns over the impending closure of the sub-branch, which will come into effect on Tuesday, July 17.

For Steve Wong, who has been using the bank for over two years since he began operating his business, Lavender Supermarket, the closure is a cause for great concern.

“We can't do business without a bank,” Wong said. “You are telling me if I want to do some payment, I have to run to May Pen? That's wasting time, and on the route anything can happen in Jamaica. Bad man set you up. Plus, if you don't have a bank here, a lot of people will go to May Pen or Spaulding, they're not going to come here. You draw your money in May Pen, you shop there. You not coming back here to shop. So that's bad for me,” he said, adding that, although inconvenient for him, he will be forced to use hired security to transport his money.

Meanwhile, former employee of the bank, Ralford Baxter, who now operates a restaurant in the town, told the Jamaica Observer that he hopes another bank will replace Scotiabank soon, as the town could not survive without one.

“This is a developed town,” he said. “There is a lot of businesses in this area. So I don't know what we're going to do. We can't drive to Christiana every day to do business. And with the crime turning up nowadays, we can't transport our money from here to Christiana and May Pen, so we need a bank. I can't see why Scotia is moving the bank in the area. We need a proper explanation. We have to have a bank here.”

Michael Stern, chairman of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, RADA and former Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Western, which includes Frankfield, said that the changes will cause a “jerk to the economic well-being of the communities”.

“This is very bad for the farmers,” Stern said. “This will affect remittances, businesses in the towns…Right now you have back-to-school. There are school fees to pay. What the banks are doing is a great disservice to the man who has his account there... It is obvious that the banks are not working out for the small people anymore. The banks should work with the communities to find out their concerns and see how best to solve the issues,” he said, adding that he would be working with the banks to ensure the residents' needs are met.

He added that he was especially concerned about Scotiabank closing down its sub-branch in Frankfield as farming has begun to grow in the area.

“As the chairman of RADA, I see where farming is starting to grow in the town and the farmers are looking to the bank to borrow some money and work their crops and pay it over quickly. So I am concerned.”

In a statement sent to the Sunday Observer, NCB said the changes made to its Chapelton branch were part of the “strategic transformation of its business, which is anchored in driving continued growth, efficiency, productivity, and significantly enhancing the experience of our customers”.

These changes, NCB said, started in 2017 and will continue, as Fairview, Portmore, Mandeville and Black River branches have already seen changes in branch format.

NCB said that the changes were implemented to upgrade and modernise branches with new digital solutions to reduce waiting time and enhance the overall customer experience and tailor branch formats based on the needs of customer segments, market dynamics, and to enhance operating efficiency.

“Cash transactions at the Chapelton Branch of the National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited, will be migrated to our self-service intelligent ABMs. Business deposits will be accommodated by our trusted courier partners. All other branch services previously available will continue. An expanded fleet of three ABMs, including two intelligent ABMs, will be available to facilitate cash transactions. Our Bank on the Go Self Service areas include intelligent ABMs, and Kiosks, which are available 24/7 at branches islandwide,” the NCB statement said.

As for Scotiabank, a process of review will continue.

“Scotiabank continuously reviews its operations on a local and global scale to ensure we meet the needs of our customers while maximising operational efficiencies. A priority for the bank is to find the optimal business mix to serve our customers and deliver value to our shareholders,” it said in a statement.

The bank said it is now focused on ensuring its customers are informed of these changes.

.