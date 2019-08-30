Clarification

Our story in yesterday's edition headlined 'Robinson stands firm' should have read that eight delegates were elected to the PNP's National Executive Council from Region Five last Sunday, and not 13 as we reported.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT