Clarke meeting microfinanciers soon to discuss concerns

Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke confirmed yesterday that he will shortly be meeting with local microfinancing institutions to discuss several issues that have arisen over the recently tabled Micro Credit Bill.

The minister told the Jamaica Observer that he intends to meet with the microfinanciers because, although there is no deadline for the passage of the Bill, the Government would like to have it implemented as soon as possible to address problems in the sector.

“No date has been set, but I want to meet them to discuss the issues,” the minister said.

On Tuesday, at the Jamaica Micro Finance Association's (JaMFA's) annual microfinance sector leadership forum at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, newly appointed minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries Floyd Green said that the Government is prepared to entertain stakeholder discussions on aspects of the proposed Act that have caused concerns in the sector.

Green said that he had discussions with the finance minister, after the concerns were raised at a recent meeting with members of the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises sector.

He said that the Government did not intend to use a “big stick” approach to the implementation of the Bill, which is primarily aimed at licensing and regulating the micro credit institutions.

Executive director of JaMFA Raymond Gabbidon said that his association has teamed with the other microfinance body, the Jamaica Association of Microfinancing Ltd, and that they have been collaborating on approaching the Government with their complaints.

“While we welcome the Bill, and we want to see it implemented as early as possible so that the sector can be properly regulated, there are certain new areas of disagreement which we need to discuss with the finance minister,” Gabbidon said.

The microfinanciers' issues concern several clauses of the Bill, including information that will be required from them on the particulars of their clientèle, the date on which the loans are disbursed as well as “the chargeable annual interest expressed in terms of a rate per centum”.

“It gives the impression that the Government thinks that the rates that we are charging are exorbitant,” Gabbidon said.

In addition, he said that there are other concerns about interest rates, as the microfinanciers are worried that the Government intends to put a cap on it, or peg it to the interest rates charged by them.

“We believe that the interest rates should be market-driven and not linked to the treasury rates at which the Government borrows on short-term instruments, as stated in section 46. We are suggesting that they reinstate the section, as stated in the 2018 draft, which called for interest rates based entirely on market forces,” Gabbidon insisted.

He said that there were also concerns regarding the role of the Consumer Affairs Commission under the code of conduct, as well as the provisions for penalising microcreditors in cases where threats, intimidation or harassment are suspected in an effort to recover debt.

In the meantime, Green said that he will maintain an open-door policy on the matter, and that he is prepared to meet with stakeholders, including their joint advocacy team which has been established to lobby the Government to address concerns.