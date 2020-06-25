Clarke points to poverty rate decline in defence of Gov't

FINANCE Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has again defended the Government's stewardship o f the economy since 2016, pointing to a 40 per cent drop in the poverty rate between 2015 and 2018 — the lowest in 10 years.

Dr Clarke told the House of Representatives Tuesday that this is also the country's third-lowest poverty rate in 25 years, and that all economic variables were on track prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, the poverty rate stood at 12.6 per cent — a decline of 6.7 percentage points relative to 2017 — and represents a 40 per cent fall in the rate of poverty in 2018 compared with 2015, he outlined.

“This is the lowest rate of poverty since 2008... This decline may be attributable to an increase in real GDP [gross domestic product], employment, increase in the proportion of households in the lower quintiles that receive remittances, as well as a slowing in the rate of inflation,” he explained.

The finance minister told the House that since 1990, when the Government started measuring poverty, there was a downward trend up to 2007 when the country records its worst poverty rate, but in 2008 there was an increase attributed to the global financial meltdown. He said this upward trend continued up to 2013 when Jamaica recorded its highest poverty rate of 24.6 per cent since 1996 when the rate was at 26.1 per cent.

He said thereafter, as the economy recovered, there were fluctuations in tandem with positive and negative shocks to the economy, which influenced consumption trends.

“[The year] 2018 marked the first time that economic output exceeds the pre-recession peak and represents the highest level of per capita production in Jamaica's history to date,” Clarke said, noting that the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA) registered a rate of 9.2 per cent, other urban centres 12 per cent, and rural areas a poverty rate of 15 per cent.

Dr Clarke said declines of just over eight per cent were recorded in the greater KMA, 7.8 per cent in other urban areas, and 5.2 per cent in rural areas.

He said the main economic factor accounting for this decline in poverty is GDP growth rate of 1.9 per cent in 2018, but noted that there was not enough data to identify all the factors which assisted with the drop in poverty rates for that year.

“One thing we do know is 2018 was the year when a record amount was allocated and spent on infrastructure projects,” he said, highlighting major works in the Corporate Area and St Catherine.

At the same time, the finance minister pointed to the negative impact of COVID-19, which he said has pushed back fiscal targets by approximately two years. He said prior to the pandemic, all indicators, including poverty, were moving in the right direction.

Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding said his side welcomed the decline in the poverty rate but argued that, “it is a complete fabrication to say all of Jamaica's economic variables were moving in the right direction prior to COVID-19, that is simply not the case... Those results [from 2018] are not what matters to the Jamaican people now. What matters to the Jamaican people now is what is happening now... as the distress of the economic calamity that we are in soaks into the population, the cries are going to get louder and more desperate... We welcome any fall in poverty.”

He contended that the final quarter of 2019 ended several years of positive growth, as growth during the year had fallen in every quarter, ending at barely above zero per cent.

“In the December quarter of 2019, the output was slightly less than the output of the same quarter a year before, so it is simply untrue that all of Jamaica's economic variables were moving in the right direction prior to COVID-19, and, in fact, because of COVID-19, the projections are for negative growth for this year of over five per cent,” Golding stated.

Dr Clarke stressed that as the country goes forward with economic recovery, there is little room for error, and that it is deliberate policy decisions such as large-scale infrastructure projects which had led to a significant improvement in employment and on the rate of poverty numbers in 2018.

Addressing the Opposition's criticism about the data being two years old, the finance minister explained that the numbers on poverty are provided by the Jamaica Survey of Living Condition, a joint publication by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica and the Planning Institute of Jamaica — a process which is complex and time-consuming.

“It's a process which we have been attempting to make more efficient so that the data can be available in a shorter period of time,” he said.