Clean hands and pure hearts, literally, in COVID-hit churches

People attending several places of worship in the Portmore, St Catherine, area yesterday experienced in a novel way the scriptural requirement of having “clean hands” in order to enjoy communion with the God of the Bible, as faith-based entities took action to ward off the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with the Psalmist's conclusion that only those with clean hands and hearts could gain audience with the Lord, getting one's hands sanitised was the only way of being guaranteed entry into any of the seven assemblies canvassed by this news team.

Over at the Emmanuel Apostolic on Braeton Parkway individuals under the eyes of vigilant ushers had to wash at one of four portable hand-washing stations placed at all four entryways to the building. After wiping their hands with paper napkins dispensed by the gloved ushers, people then entered the lobby area where they again had to squirt sanitiser from dispensers mounted on either side of the double doorways before entering.

“I can sense the fear, but it's gonna be alright,” Co-pastor Jillian Thomas, wife of Bishop Everton Thomas told the less-than-capacity crowd inside. Thomas also congregants persons that the church would stream services via its Facebook and YouTube accounts if the situation got to the point where gatherings are prohibited. She said while the church's website had not been entirely ready it had been activated so services could be streamed in deference to the pandemic.

“We have done everything that we can do to protect you as a church...we are believing God for a turnaround…sometimes it is not time to pray, and I'm not being sacrilegious, sometimes it is time to command, it is time to make some declarations; He has given us power,” she said.

At the Holiness Apostolic Church in Old Braeton, Portmore, while not at capacity, a good number of worshippers were still present and in high spirits as they sang praises. White-gloved ushers armed with hand sanitisers, greeted each person entering while applying the fluid.

The Bethel United Church of Jesus Christ (Apostolic) several doors down saw members turning out in their numbers. All individuals entering had to sanitise their hands from bottles borne by ushers who worked throughout the service. Congregants also benefited from an information session on the disease and its spread.

Over at the massive New Testament Church of God Worship Centre some metres away, services ended early but they were no less cautious.

“We had a shortened version; we were at arm's length. We were sanitising at all doors but we had about one third of our membership in attendance,” one member told the Jamaica Observer.

“We ended at 11 today. There will be no night services. We will be noting what the Government says and we will be guided by that as to whether we will meet next Sunday,” she said further.

At the Portmore Gospel Chapel in Edgewater a handful of members were present and so too was a sanitisation station manned by an usher who greeted every individual entering.

At the Freedom Evangelical Association at the Portmore Town Centre worship was in high gear despite fewer numbers. An usher armed with sanitiser ensured that individuals entering did so with clean hands.

Activities at the Portmore New Testament Church of God in Bayside had died down by the time the Observer arrived, but security personnel posted there said people entering had to have their hands sanitised at the guard post and again in the lobby of the church. Pamphlets with details on the COVID-19 had also been made available to worshippers. One individual speaking with the Observer said about 100 people had turned up for service at the assembly which he said has a 3,500 seating capacity.

“We started at about 9:00 am and finished about 11:30. We are finished for the day; there will be no night service. We would normally dismiss by 12:30 to 1:00 pm,” he said.

The doors of the Power of Faith Assembly in the heart of Portmore were firmly closed when the news team arrived having only held one of the customary two services before dismissing members some moments before 10:00 am.

In the meantime, the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) over the weekend indicated its readiness to suspend services at the Government's say-so given public health measures recently implemented to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We have had meetings to discuss it. We have been talking about it for weeks now and have come to the conclusion that, on the matter of science, we should respect the competence and capacities of the scientists who advise us on matters that may relate to or affect the practice of our faith. We don't see any contradiction in it, but we accept the fact that the scientists in our midst have their gifts from God.

“These are gifts from God, which undergird the work we do as people of faith, so we will embrace it and accept their understanding of how the science works. If it comes — as Jamaicans say, if push comes to shove — we are prepared to suspend meetings on the basis of the advice of those who are competently qualified to tell us we should,” Reverend Newton Dixon, president of the JCC told the Observer.

“Each church is going to work out its own response, but we stand in solidarity with any church that decides to take an action out of the abundance of caution for public health,” he added.

The Government on Wednesday last, announced that it has imposed a two-week ban on some public gatherings.

“Where the law requires, the granting of a permit for any event or gathering, no permit will be issued within the next 14 days,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said during a press conference at Jamaica House on Wednesday evening. He said the Administration continues to encourage Jamaicans to maintain social distance from each other to minimise the spread of the disease.