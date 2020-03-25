Clean streets in Kingston
Only a few motorists and pedestrians have been seen on usually busy streets in the Jamaican capital, Kingston, as people obey government's instructions to work from home where possible, as part of measures to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.
The closure of some businesses, schools, colleges, and universities has also contributed to fewer people on the streets. Jamaica Observer staff photographer Garfield Robinson captured these images just after 2:00 pm, Monday:
