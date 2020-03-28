Clearance of goods by persons in quarantine not allowed

JAMAICA Customs, in keeping with public health measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), has advised airline passengers who entered Jamaica on or after March 18, and are in quarantine, to refrain from proceeding to any port to effect the clearance of goods as this will not be facilitated until their quarantine period has ended.

The agency, in a release, also urged individuals in quarantine to adhere to the requisite health protocols and guidelines of the quarantine period, “as together we seek to effectively combat this pandemic”.

Customs said, too, that people who must visit its offices should cooperate with security personnel with respect to using the alcohol-based hand sanitisers provided by the organisation. Customers may also use their own sanitiser in the presence of security personnel, it said.