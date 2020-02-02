Clerk to Houses of Parliament urges Robinson to withdraw privilege motion

CLERK to the Houses of Parliament Heather E Cooke has written to Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew South Eastern Julian Robinson, requesting that he withdraws a privilege motion that he filed against House Speaker Pearnel Charles Sr on January 21.

In the letter dated January 27, a copy of which has been seen by the Jamaica Observer, the Clerk said that instead of filing a privilege motion, Robinson should have filed a censure motion, based on the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

She said that the criteria for moving a privilege motion had not been met and suggested that the matter be handled properly.

The sitting of the House of Representatives began later than normal last Tuesday, as the Opposition People's National Party members, including Robinson, sought to have Charles Sr recuse himself from the sitting as Speaker, as Robinson sought to have the motion tabled last Tuesday.

Leader of Government Business in the House Karl Samuda said that the motion would not be tabled on the day, as it had to be tabled “in a form that is appropriate for what is intended by the member.”

This did not go down well with Opposition MPs.

It was not immediately clear what course of action Robinson would take in light of Cooke's letter, but it is expected that the Opposition will continue to press its case that the motion should be tabled.

Cooke in her letter stated:

“Reference is made to your e-mail dated January 21, 2020, submitting a motion to the Clerk to the Houses, copied to the Deputy Clerk, for the Speaker's attention.

“The Speaker was advised that the motion was being brought, and that he was the subject of the motion. Contingent on this, he was further advised to have the Deputy Speaker review the motion, and this information was conveyed to you.

“You later signed three copies of the motion and asked me to present them to the Deputy Speaker. When the House convened the Deputy Speaker was not present in the Chamber; hence he did not receive the motion at the scheduled time. You rose at Notices of Motions Given Orally to give notice of the motion and the Speaker enquired whether or not approval had been given by the Deputy Speaker.

“Regrettably, this was not done. The motion was read into the record by you as a privilege motion, which would require no notice to be given. Upon further examination, it was recognised that the motion was not a privileged motion, as the criteria for a privilege motion had not been met, in keeping with Standing Orders 24(15) and 26.

“We are therefore recommending that you withdraw the motion and have it tabled as a censure motion, provided that the motion is approved by the Deputy Speaker for tabling.”

The matter stemmed from Charles' insistence that the Auditor General's Report on the operations of the Caribbean Maritime University should not be debated, as it was the subject of a criminal investigation.

Charles referred to the Standing Orders of Parliament Section 35 (2) (Contents of Speeches) which states: “Reference shall not be made to any matter on which a judicial decision is pending, in such a way as might, in the opinion of the Chair, prejudice the interests of the parties thereto.”

Robinson's motion stated:

“Whereas the Auditor General's Report on the state of the affairs of the Caribbean Maritime University was delivered to the House of Representatives prior to Tuesday, January 14, 2020:

“And Whereas on receiving the report, the Speaker had an unconditional duty under Section 122 (2) of the Constitution, and under Section 29 (2) of the Financial Administration and Audit Act to cause the report to be laid before the House;

“And Whereas the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Member for North Central Clarendon, during the sitting of the House on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and in response to a query from the Leader of Opposition Business in the House, as to whether the report would be tabled in the House in that sitting, stated that he would table the report once he received it, thereby misleading the House by erroneously, and unequivocally suggesting that he had not received the report:

“And Whereas the Speaker, during the said sitting of the House, thereafter told the Leader of Government Business in the House: “Mi naw lay it today; mi naw lay it today” which remarks were picked up by an open microphone and reported on in the media:

“And Whereas the Speaker thereby committed an egregious breach of the established Rules of Conduct and Conventions of the House by misleading the House on a matter of great national importance, namely, whether the report has been received by the House, as well as failing to comply with the afore provisions of the Constitution and the FAAC Act;

“And Whereas the Speaker thereby brought the high and noble Office of Speaker into disrepute;Be it resolved that the Member for North Central Clarendon be censured for the aforementioned conduct;

“And be it further resolved that this matter be and is hereby referred to the Houses Committee of Privileges for its immediate determination prior to the next sitting of the House and that the appropriate sanction against the Member for North Central Clarendon by way of censure for his aforementioned conduct;

“And be it further resolved that the Speaker recuse himself from the hearing of this matter by the House Committee of Privileges given the clear conflict of interest that his presence would involve.”

According to the Rules Governing the Contents of Speeches (Financial Administration and Audit Act): “The Auditor General shall report annually as soon as possible and not later than the 31st day of December following the end of each financial year, the results of his (her) examination.”

The report was said to have been submitted to Parliament on January 10.

The Standing Orders govern the running of the Jamaican Parliament.