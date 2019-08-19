Cllr pleads for speedy assistance for farming victims of fire
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Councillor for the Pedro Plains Division, Jeremy Palmer (Jamaica Labour Party) is urging the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to waste no time assessing damage caused by a large fire Friday, which destroyed crops in the Flaggaman/Pedro Plains area of south St Elizabeth.
The fire, he said, was a “double whammy” for farmers who have been struggling with an oppressive drought in recent months.
“I think we should rely on the RADA people to come in quickly and do a forensic checking of the fields...they need to take the names...make sure that the people who have really lost (suffered crop damage) get help,” said Palmer.
He told the Jamaica Observer by telephone that in his estimation in excess of 100 people closely connected to farming were adversely affected as the fire — thriving on dry conditions and driven by strong winds — swept across about 200 acres of farm land.
Scallion, melon, tomatoes, and cantaloupe were among the crops destroyed.
The fire was eventually put out late Saturday by the St Elizabeth Fire Brigade, with support from private water truckers and residents.
“It was a total community effort,” said Palmer.
He suggested that material help such as fertiliser and seeds will be important to help those who have suffered “back on their feet”.
Despite being often referred to as Jamaica's 'bread basket' because of the large volume of vegetables and spices produced there, southern St Elizabeth routinely gets far less rain than elsewhere on the island.
— Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy