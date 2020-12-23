Close shave

This taxi driver, seen seated on the sidewalk, suffered an injury to his hand when his motor car flipped after hitting a mound of dirt and debris left to a side of Spanish Town Road in Kingston late Monday evening.

The mishap occurred about 6:45 pm. The road is one of those being patched under the Government's emergency repair programme implemented after three weeks of heavy rain damaged roads across the island. (Photos: Llewellyn Wynter).