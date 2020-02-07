Closing arguments in King Valley gang trial start Monday

PROSECUTION and Defence lawyers in the nearly month-long trial of six accused members of the Westmoreland-based King Valley Gang will on Monday begin presenting their closing arguments before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The trial began on January 14 with nine men in the docks. Three have since walked free when the evidence against them collapsed, leaving six. Those individuals along with the six – Carlington Godfrey, alias Tommy; Rannaldo McKennis, otherwise known as Ratty; Derval Williams, also called Lukie; Christon Grant, alias Ecoy; Lindell Powell, also called Lazarus; and Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac have been charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of being part of a criminal organisation, providing benefits to a criminal organisation, and conspiring to commit murder, rape, and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013.

Defence attorneys yesterday closed their cases after two witnesses who were scheduled to appear on behalf of McKinnis and Powell failed to show.

At the start of yesterday's sitting, defence attorney Donald Bryan told the court that the defence was “not able to secure the attendance of that witness” who had been expected to give evidence on behalf of his client. “So that is the case for Mr McKinnis,” he told the trial judge.

It was, however, the witness called by colleague defence counsel Russell Stewart, on behalf of accused Lindell Powell, that brought some amount of drama to the session.

The individual, a relative of the accused, who was expected to take the stand yesterday morning to testify on behalf of Powell was reportedly waiting outside the courtroom to be called formally after showing up late, due to the “inclement weather”.

However, in the mere seconds it took for Stewart to slip into the court's benches and announce, “The defence now calls Mr (name omitted),” the individual had vanished without a trace unbeknownst to those inside the courtroom.

One officer called the individual's name about four times with no response; another officer was then heard repeating the name of the individual. By this time a now puzzled-looking Stewart requested, “Me Lord might I ask the court's leave to assist.”

Stewart returned empty-handed moments later wearing an even more perplexed expression prompting an enquiry from the trial judge.

“Where is the witness? Was the witness in the building?” Justice Sykes asked.

“Unfortunately Me Lord I can't speak to the whereabouts of the individual; he was seated right outside,” Stewart told the judge.

“Maybe he is in one of the bathrooms or getting some water,” Justice Sykes suggested.

“A thorough search was done, contact was made and I'm not getting any positive feedback,” the attorney responded.

“So have you spoken to your client about the now missing (relative)? Have words with your client and explore other possibilities, whatever the content of his evidence may have been.

“Who knows, there are multiple bathrooms in the building, you never know, he might have gone into one, he may have had some difficulty in one of them, he may be incapacitated in one of them. Let us make a thorough search of the building and make sure he is not in one of them,” Justice Sykes said.

At the end of that recess about half an hour later it became clear that the witness, whom the attorney had dutifully walked from the main thoroughfare onto the grounds of the court and left sitting on a bench a few feet from the doors of the courtroom, was gone and had no intention of returning.

“The defence will not be calling any other witnesses, so that is the case for Mr Lindell Powell,” Stewart told the court.

Powell in an unsworn statement on Monday claimed that his account to the police in a question and answer document two years ago, in which he said he fired five bullets into the chest of a man who was shot, chopped, and burnt to death by the gang in March 2017 was given only out of coercion, as he was beaten “three days straight” by the police to make the admission and to implicate two other accused. Powell, who has denied that he was involved in any gang activity whatsoever, also claimed that he “was being forced to sign the question-and-answer before Mr Erskine (senior lawyer) was present”. To the contrary, a police witness told the court that Powell was not interviewed without counsel present at any point and had not been forced or beaten or made any promises in making his statement.

The other five men, all of whom have spoken in their own defence, have vehemently denied the charges against them, maintaining that the Crown's star witness had concocted tales against them for reasons of his own.

Last month, the star prosecution witness at the beginning of the trial, testifying via live video link from an undisclosed location, told the court that gang members were involved in the deadly lottery scamming scheme, committed murders and rapes in the course of robberies, and were also murderers for hire. The witness, a former member of the gang, also said he had, in 2018, handed himself over to the police and decided to give evidence against them after they killed seven of his own family members including his father, aunt, two uncles, a cousin, his sister and an in-law, in seeking to pull him out of hiding.