CMU names acting president

DEPUTY president of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna has assumed the role of acting president, effective yesterday.

A statement from the university said following a meeting at the university a decision was taken for Ajagunna to serve in the post for six weeks after embattled President Dr Fritz Pinnock went on voluntary leave of absence amid a corruption probe at the institution.

Pinnock has gone on six weeks leave to allow various investigations by the Financial Investigations Division, the police and the Auditor General's Department into transactions linked to sacked Education Minister Ruel Reid.

“The university's brand remains strong on campus and beyond, and I am committed to providing leadership to this remarkable institution,” said Ajagunna in a statement issued by the CMU.

“Over the last five years, the university has increased its enrolment numbers by 15 per cent each year — becoming the fastest growing university in the Caribbean,” he added.

Professor Ajagunna, who is also the vice-president of Academic and Student Affairs and has been at the institution since 2006, said the increase in enrolment speaks to CMU's position as the university of choice in maritime education and training for Jamaicans, as well as other Caribbean nationals.

In the meantime, vice-president of technology and innovation, Professor Noel Brown, will act as deputy to the president.

Dr Pinnock has been facing backlash after a number of matters came to the fore surrounding operations at the maritime institution, since the surfacing of allegations surrounding the misappropriation of funds at the education ministry and agencies which resulted in the sacking of former Education Minister Ruel Reid in March.