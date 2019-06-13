CMU president cries foul
University head says investigations bordering on personal attacks and tantamount to harassment
PRESIDENT of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Dr Fritz Pinnock has intimated that there could be other motives which have led to the Financial Investigations Division (FID) securing a court order to obtain documents from the institution, as part of its ongoing investigations.
The probe is linked to allegations of corruption connected to the former education minister, Ruel Reid, who was asked by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in March to resign.
Dr Pinnock told the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) yesterday that the investigations were bordering on personal attacks and “tantamount to harassment” in some instances.
He denied reports that the investigators were being obstructed, claiming that the CMU has complied, and that only 61 out of more than 600 documents requested are still outstanding.
“We have complied... there must have been other motives [involved]. It's not that we don't want to hand over the documents, but the process was irregular. We have seen a lot of times in this country where people's rights are abused – we need to follow proper procedure. We are challenging the procedural aspect, it's not about the documents,” he told the committee.
The FID has engaged private counsel, instead of the Attorney General's Chambers in the matter, a move which the PAAC said is further cause for concern.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy