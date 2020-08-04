Coalition partner welcomes peaceful transition

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Alliance for Change (AFC), the second biggest party in the former Coalition Government here, yesterday said that while it is satisfied with a “peaceful transition” of Government, it is nonetheless “disappointed” with the decision by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to disregard the “obvious and countless discrepancies and irregularities” in the electoral process.

In a statement, the AFC said that the peaceful transition of the David Granger Government to the Irfaan Ali-led Administration on Sunday “confirms our people and the nation's commitment to the constitution and the processes and institutions of democracy”.

It acknowledged that the March 2 regional and general elections “was undoubtedly an extremely hard-fought one”, which GECOM said had been won by the main Opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). It gave the PPP/C 32 of the 65 seats in the National Assembly with the outgoing coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) 31 seats and an amalgam of opposition parties one seat.

“The AFC is extremely disappointed with the outcome and especially in the fact that obvious and countless discrepancies and irregularities were not taken into account by GECOM at the time of making its declarations. These discrepancies, we continue to contend, should have led of the utilisation of only valid votes.

“However, that notwithstanding, the party wishes to take this opportunity to put aside partisanship and rancour to congratulate President Irfaan Ali on his election to the highest office,” the AFC said, adding that “though it happened exactly five months after March 2, which certainly the AFC nor its partners wanted, nor even anticipated, it has been resolved through the assistance of the honoured institution of the judiciary.

“This is a demonstration that civility and democracy is alive and well. We must build on and reinforce this foundation,” the AFC said, adding that it believes, like its APNU partner and President Granger, “that the fraud and numerous irregularities and anomalies uncovered during the recount exercise demonstrated that there was a credibility deficit in the March 2020 elections which will be pursued vigorously in an election petition.

“The party and its coalition partners expect that the election petition will be expedited with the same alacrity as similar litigation which followed the elections,” the AFC said, telling its supporters “we pledge to work with all our partners to continue our fight for vitally needed constitutional and electoral reforms and to prevent the return of the days of executive lawlessness which the APNU+AFC Government cleaned up upon taking office in 2015.

“We will not tolerate discrimination, marginalisation, disrespect, and high crimes which were the hallmarks of the previous PPP Administration. We further pledge to fight for all Guyanese to share equally the new found prosperity which our nation has begun to experience.”

The AFC said that it also wanted to assure Guyana that it will stay true to its “founding principles of healing and reconciliation, the ending of race-based politics, equality, freedom, non-discrimination and the well-being of every Guyanese”.