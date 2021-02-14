Coast guard seizes US$69 million in drugs, nabs suspected smugglers in Caribbean Sea
KEY WEST, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) says a crew of its cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) returned to its home port in Key West, Florida, after a 59-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea during which four drug vessels were seized, five suspected drug smugglers detained and about 4,000 pounds of cocaine seized with a street value of about US$69 million.
“These interdictions reflect teamwork and the unwavering resolve between the coast guard, federal law enforcement, Department of Defense, and our international partners to protect the region against the scourge of transnational criminal organisations,” said Commander James L Jarnac, USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) commanding officer.
“The crew of Mohawk demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and commitment during the execution of our missions over the last eight weeks, and it remains my pleasure to serve with and for them,” he added.
During the patrol the US Coast Guard said the Mohawk's crew worked with multiple inter-agency and international maritime patrol aircraft, and surface assets “to counter transnational criminal organisations and hinder the illicit flow of drugs, people, and other dangerous cargo into the United States”.
The US Coast Guard said this includes joint operations with the Dominican Republic Navy and Panamanian law enforcement officers, “which further strengthened foreign partnerships and to detect, deter, and interdict vessels engaged in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Panama”.
