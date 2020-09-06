Coffee farmers bawling out

AS members of the People's National Party (PNP) continue to grapple with the whipping from the Jamaica Labour Party (PNP) in the general election on Thursday, coffee farmers in the St Andrew West Rural constituency are wailing.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the division on Thursday, the coffee farmers said should the PNP candidate Krystal Tomlinson lose the seat, they would go “mad”.

“If Krystal nuh win we affi guh tek off we 'draws' put pon we head and walk guh outta Junction Road cause we a guh mad,” said Janice Williams, a coffee farmer and resident of Brandon Hill, known to be a PNP stronghold within the constituency. “Krystal a gold. If we get Krystal we get God himself because God send Krystal to come bail us out.”

Another farmer, Noel Francis, added: “If Krystal nuh win is not we cause it enuh. Brandon Hill division must come in.”

But when the dust settled on Thursday night, Tomlinson, the sent saviour for Brandon Hill lost by 3,082 votes. Tomlinson polled 5,452 votes to the Jamaica Labour Party's Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn who got 8,534 votes to secure a second term as Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Subsequently, the coffee farmers are now of the belief that the once vibrant industry has no hope of revival.

“I've lived here for over 50 years and first time Brandon Hill did nice with coffee. When we pick it for the farmers we coulda get $15,000 a box fi the coffee. It was dropped to$3,000 a box. Now if you look at every district, every farm dead out. The coffee you plant to send your pickni go a school...the coffee mash up, where parents going to send dem pickni guh school?” Williams lamented.

Williams further added that when the price per box was at $15,000 it was good for the community as people would travel for miles to Brandon Hill and as a result businesses in the area benefited.

“When it was $15,000 for the box, yuh see people from Waterhouse, Jungle, Portmore, St Elizabeth used to come right here come pick coffee. When you look you see busload of people, truckload of people. Everybody have them cook shop, whole heap a cookshop deh ya, people a buy dem lunch and business used to okay. Now, nothing nah gwan again. Dem mash up the coffee farmers, there's nothing more for us,” Williams told the Sunday Observer.

Daniel McKenzie, another coffee farmer, was a picture of grief as he explained how the reduction in price has hit the farmers and affected their livelihood.

“When it is at $3,000 you have to pay someone say $1,500 to pick it, then you have to give another man a $100 for example to carry it from the farm go out by the road. When you come to the road you still have to pay the taxi man another $100 to bring it go wherever. How much going to leave out of the $3,000? It cyaa do nothing. Right now every farmer have to leave them farm. Is bare woodlands around there. Every God Almighty farmer have to leave it,” McKenzie said.

In order to survive, McKenzie said he, alongside other farmers, have had to turn to quick crops that have a low monetary benefit.

“Wi affi a plant little banana [and] other little things – breadfruit, pear – that we affi a live offa now. Dem tek weh everything from we, nuh coffee again,” McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, Leroy Ebanks, another disgruntled coffee farmer, said he hopes amid the talks of help for the tourism sector, those in agriculture will be remembered.

“...Dem not talking about the farmer, the rural area, dem not mentioning those people. All dem talk bout is seafront, tourism sector and uptown people, but the rural part is not mentioned,” Ebanks said.

Overall, he mentioned that despite Brandon Hill being a strong supporter of the PNP, he hopes the MP will pay attention to their plight.

“Politics whether yuh a 'P' or 'J' , as long as you are Jamaican, benefits are there for you – a suh wi run politics.”