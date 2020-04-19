Coffee's major losses

WILLIAMSFIELD, Manchester — The Manchester-based Jamaica Standard Products (JSP), a leading manufacturer in the coffee industry, is suffering a massive 75 per cent fall in revenue due to the fallout in business amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Everything lock, all the airport shops are locked in MoBay. A lot of issues, it is bad. We have had to close six outlets. All of them on the north coast [locations] on the cruise ship piers [Ocho Rios, Falmouth, Montego Bay] and at Dunn's River Falls as well, which is directly related to cruise ships, because without the cruise ships the falls close too. The other two at Rose Hall Shopping Centre and the Sangster International Airport,” said Chief Executive Officer John Minott Jr via a telephone interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“With the closure of the hotels and the gift ships our sales revenue would have dropped by about 75 per cent. The only business that we have [locally] are like the convenient stores and the supermarkets, which are the smallest portion of our overall sales,” he went on.

Some 16 workers have since been laid off resulting from the closure of the coffee outlets. Another 20 workers have also been sent home as the fallout forced the closure of JSP's Williamsfield plant.

“Millions of dollars in revenue has gone. The fact that the hotels are closed which comprise the majority of our business, we have had to close down our factory. The Williamsfield plant is closed.that is another 20-odd persons laid off. In total, about 36 people have been laid off,” he said.

Minott Jr disclosed that some employees have been working from home.

“We have employees that work three days at home and two days in office, depending on their job functions. The job functions that allow them to work from home, we do encourage it,” he said.

Activities have been scaled down at JSP's two farms – a 300-acre enterprise in Cave Valley, St Ann, and a 78-acre property in Spring Hill, Portland.

“The farm is still running but we have had to cut back on activities… because the crop is not finished, and we still continue to buy coffee from our farmers even though we don't have a large market. I have a few orders that were from last year that we will complete filling for the export market,” he said.

The third-generation business has markets in North America, Japan, United Kingdom and China.

“I had orders from all of those countries, and I am still able to supply. We have [encountered] a lot of shipping logistic issues though, because of the changes between airlines, especially shutting down, so everything has to go by boat fully. The orders that we have had before the COVID-19 still remain, they haven't lost those yet for those markets at this point. We haven't got any new business.”

He is optimistic about the future of the coffee industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am still buying coffee, because I don't want to stop buying… Life must exist after COVID again, so we still continue to do our part and support our farmers, both in the Blue Mountains and the High Mountains. The operations have scaled back at the farm. We are just dealing with the processing of the crop at this point,” he stressed.

“We are 78 years old, so we would have been through World War II, recessions and other difficult times. This too shall pass. I'm not saying it is going to be easy; we have to curtail our expenses and cut back even more to be able to stay afloat.

“With every crisis, opportunity arises. For coffee, I'm sure our market will come back, but it is just that the length of time that it is going to take is undetermined right now. A lot depends on [what happens] not only in Jamaica, but what happens with our international partners, so we have to look at countries like the US. It is critical that the American market recovers quickly for us to have a quicker resumption of our normal life,” he said.