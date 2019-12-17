COJO impresses at 25

IN an impressive commemoration of its 25th year of giving to children in Jamaica and the United States, the Hilton, New York Hotel, JFK Airport came alive on Saturday, December 7 as Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) hosted its annual scholarship awards and gala.

For chairman Gary Williams it was a celebration of benefactors coming together to celebrate “serving our most treasured asset, our children”, and the mood was indeed festive inside the Hilton ballroom.

“I'll never forget the beginnings of COJO... the endless knocking on doors and finding ways to bring goods and services to my children, our children, of my homeland Jamaica,” Williams said in his message. “I love this time of year — this event that celebrates the work we do everyday and mostly, I love each and every one of you who perhaps remembers — or with luck only imagines what it is to be in need — and who have arrived at this moment to give...”

And dressed in their finest, attendees who had given over the years began to arrive for cocktails in the lobby at 7:00 pm, after which they retreated to the ballroom for the main event, which was interspersed with live entertainment from the Jamore Band.

Honoured at the gala this year were six persons and entities for their invaluable support of the organisation and its cause. The honorees were Vincent Hosang, chairman and president of Caribbean Food Delights — COJO Philanthropy Award; Earl Jarrett, CEO of the Jamaica National Group — COJO Philanthropy Award; Michael and Lesline Hall and Crafton “Tony” Kelly — COJO Distinguished Service Award; Deverline Burrell-Waller — COJO Community Service Award; and Jamaica Tourist Board — COJO Corporate Award.

Also honoured in memoriam was Paula Merrick-Lewis a committed and dedicated supporter who never missed an event and always contributed to COJO's mission.

Guest speaker Lucinda Cross, an international keynote speaker, president of Activate Worldwide and founder of the non-profit Activate Your Life, told attendees to continue living in the spirit of the 'village' which protects the most vulnerable.

“The village is what we're here for. It's important for us as a village to create a legacy for the children of Jamaica,” she said. “A lot of organisations start and stop quickly... it's an honour to see COJO climbing.“

For her part, Rosalee Gage-Grey, CEO of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, from which several wards of the State have benefited from COJO scholarships, said indeed, COJO understands the needs of Jamaica's children.

And in thanks, Golda Mae Bullock, a former ward of the State, The University of the West Indies graduate, and 2017 COJO scholarship recipient, said she, and other children who have lost their families and homes to poverty, are very grateful for COJO's philanthropy.

COJO is a non-profit organisation in New York which is the brainchild of Jamaican-born Williams. Its mission is to help improve the health, education and general well-being of less fortunate children.

Since its inception in 1994, COJO has dedicated its resources — human and financial — to help make a difference in the lives of underserved children in Jamaica as well as the United States of America.