Commissioner calls on entertainers for support

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has urged members of the entertainment community to partner with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in the fight against crime.

Anderson met with some of the major players in the entertainment industry at his Old Hope Road, St Andrew office on Monday as part of renewed efforts by the JCF to forge stronger partnerships between law enforcement and key stakeholders, such as entertainers.

Dubbed 'CommTalk', the session helped kick off the JCF's 153rd anniversary observation being held from November 23-29.

The discussion was also aligned with the JCF's commitment to engage stakeholders at all levels in meaningful dialogue. In attendance were a mix of recording artistes, entertainment journalists and radio personalities to include Agent Sasco, Beenie Man, Christopher Martin, Tony Rebel, Josey Wales, Kevin Downswell, Anthony Miller, Winford Williams, Clyde McKenzie, Khadene “Ms Kitty” Hylton, and DJ Squeeze.

Sharing from his more than 35 years' experience in security, Anderson held captive the attention of some of the island's entertainment stalwarts as he tracked Jamaica's sociopolitical history and the country's gradual increases in violent crimes dating from the 1970s to present.

With the provision of precise statistics, the commissioner set the pace for an analysis that many in attendance had never considered, and impressed upon them the need for sustainable and collaborative solutions.

The discussion got intense when veteran entertainment consultant McKenzie suggested that there was a strong correlation between crime and poverty. However, Agent Sasco quickly challenged that view by postulating that, “there is a tendency to marry violence and poverty, that's not true”. Sasco argued that the genesis of violence goes beyond poverty.

In responding to both arguments, Anderson argued that: “We define criminals as victims over time… and when they start to run the community they are no longer victims but heroes”.

To the amusement of the attendees Anderson concluded, “So if you have a hero and a victim you now need a villain—Babylon”.

Radio host Ms Kitty underscored that, “We are not having a civil war …we are hurting on each other,” as she referred to a recent triple murder in Tryall Heights, St Catherine, in which an elderly woman and two children were killed.

“Old people and women were once off the list and I'm flabbergasted to see what is happening,” declared Ms Kitty.

Anderson also updated the group on the JCF's transformation by sharing stories from the journey. “Something of interest to you, we will soon see the end of the big book [station diary],” Anderson said.

Singer of 'Be Careful of What You Teach the Little Children', Tony Rebel, reminded the other entertainers of their possible impact on the society.

“I always encourage people to say the right thing especially to people who are impressionable. Each individual must make a concerted effort to make Jamaica a place to live,” said Tony Rebel as he argued that the name Jamaica Constabulary Force needs to be changed to match the new reality.

“I commend the JCF on initiatives like the summer camp, and their community programmes... We have to encourage the type of music that is pushed,” said Marsha Downswell, manager of gospel artiste Kevin Downswell, where Kevin declared that he was committed to playing his part.

