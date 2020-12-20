Committed to cassava

LIQUOR giant Red Stripe has moved to allay fears that it is about to abandon 'Project Grow', its ambitious scheme to cultivate cassava in Jamaica to use as a substitute for imported high-maltose syrup in the production of its various brewed products.

On Thursday, Jamaica Observer sources said that Red Stripe had not taken up a huge chunk of the land that it was expected to use for the growing of cassava as part of its efforts to make the starch 40 per cent of its production input.

But in response the company said that it remains committed to Project Grow and continues to deliver against the objectives through the cultivation of cassava on its own farm and with contracted farmers.

“We currently have 210 acres under production, and we are preparing more lands for planting as the recent rainfall had delayed most activities during October/November of this year,” Red Stripe said through its head of Corporate Affairs Dianne Ashton-Smith, in an e-mailed response to questions from the Sunday Observer.

The company said it is still producing, and using, cassava starch in its products, namely: Red Stripe, Red Stripe Flavours, Red Stripe Light and Dragon Stout.

“We have shortlisted the farmers we currently work with to focus on those that are committed to the development of the local economy through cassava production and are not in breach of their contractual obligations. Note, all cassava that is being grown on behalf of Red Stripe is, and will be, purchased by us,” said Red Stripe.

Last year, news broke that the much-heralded economic and social cassava project was in jeopardy as it was proving to be unsustainable due to the fact that cassava was proving to be much more expensive than the imported syrup.

However, the company said it has now changed its approach in the use of cassava.

“We have revised our approach to focus mainly on improving productivity. This will be used as a driver for the increased use of starch. One of the main areas for improving productivity is through research and development of the cassava crop. We have already identified the best practices, the right varieties that are available, and are focusing our efforts on building capacity to increase production,” said Red Stripe.

“We have already improved productivity of cassava [and are] now reaping an average of 18-20 tonnes per hectare up from five tonnes per hectare in 2015 when we started the programme. This is also a better outcome than the national average of 14 tonnes per hectare.

“We continue to make efforts to improve these levels through continued partnerships with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries' research division [and other entities]. Our main partner, IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), provided tremendous support and they continue to assist us in training and monitoring of our contracted farmers in best practices. These training interventions have been instrumental in improving the techniques and business mindset of these farmers,” added the company.

Speaking at the Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange late last year, Red Stripe Managing Director Luis Prata indicated that the company's initial estimate that locally grown cassava would be a cheaper alternative to imported maltose syrup had not materialised.

At that time Prata told Observer editors and reporters that the company was engaged in serious discussions on the way forward, with a number of options now on the table.

“It's not about ending the project, as I have said before, but it's about who else would go into cassava with us, what other incentives could there be for us to be pushing for it [Project Grow initiative], and what is the right size of this project — that is the discussion on the table but none of the options is to end this project,” declared Prata at the time.

He said Red Stripe was looking for partnerships as well as training for the contract farmers who grow cassava for the company.

“It's not like we are sitting and watching things happen, so we are also investing in our own farms – very high-end, technical farms. I think we are more sophisticated, with a great deal of knowledge that we can share with other farmers so they can benefit from our research and development, [thus] making ourselves more competitive,” declared Prata.