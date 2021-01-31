Community programme brightens life for Waterhouse's 20

MADGETTA Swaby did not know how to turn on a desktop computer before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. But with the help of a Business Support for Community-based Organisations programme in the Waterhouse community, Swaby, 70, can now manipulate Microsoft Word .

The six-month programme, which is funded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) through the European Union's Poverty Reduction Programme and managed by the Waterhouse Community Benevolent Society (WCBS), has made the lives of 20 participants much easier throughout the pandemic.

“I came to this class because I realised the entire world is being computerised, and I don't wish to be left behind,” said Swaby, the oldest participant in the programme and one of the fastest learners. The programme was launched in September 2020, to afford business and training services to affiliated community-based organisations, the Waterhouse community and the general public. The training includes basic computer skills/Microsoft Office, customer service/relations, preparation of grant applications, development of business plans and financial projections for the community centre, and more. Upon completion, individuals will be certified.

When the application to fund the programme was made, there was no indication that less than a year later the world would be in crisis due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. By the time the funding was approved, social distancing, lockdowns and many other restrictions were in place. A team of six individuals from the Benevolent Society sat down, strategised and were determined that the programme should go on.

“The pandemic did not affect the running of the programme significantly as we followed the COVID-19 protocols by doing temperature checks, investing in the necessary sanitisation materials such as sanitiser, a thermometer, flyers and masks for the teachers and participants,” said Programme Coordinator Doreen Bembridge. “We had to shift a few things around to facilitate the purchase of these items in the budget.”

Salaries for the teachers and programme coordinator, all associated branding and marketing, monthly stipends for each participant, monthly utility bills, inclusive of Internet connection and the upgrading and installation of software and hardware in the computer lab, are a few things the over $3-million budget covered.

In September when the programme began, the worry that the funding may not be enough to satisfy new needs was a big factor. With funding from JSIF, further resources are needed to carry the programme through. “We are in need of additional funding because there were elements of the programme that we had to tweak to facilitate the day-to-day sanitisation process” expressed Christopher Constantine, president of the Benevolent Society and the community-based overseer for the programme.

To facilitate the computer-based sessions, desktops in the fully outfitted lab at the Waterhouse Community Centre had to be upgraded. With the closing of the Citizen Security and Justice Programme, which supported the community centre, financially, the WCBS now has to fund the required utilities at the community centre. Due to the pandemic, their planned fund-raisers are yet to start.

With participants ranging from 20 to 70 years – all leaving at the end of January in better standing than when they started – the planning team and participants believe the curriculum was well planned and effective. Though funding was approved for one cohort, the participants expressed the need for this to be ongoing so that their other community counterparts may benefit. “Persons have been asking me about getting enrolled in the programme, so I think we should have a second cohort,” stated Chivile Gentles.

Gentles expressed that being a self-employed young adult, this will help her significantly. “It will help me big time because I am a make-up artist and a cosmetologist. I am self-employed”, she said as she explained that the computer and customer service classes have put her a step further.

Project coordinator Doreen Bembridge said the effectiveness of the programme will benefit the community groups going forward. “The whole scope of this project was to assist persons who are already involved in community work and community-based organisations, so that they could go back to their district groups and help their members, and so far, they have been grasping the information well,” she expressed.

As the world moves further into the online space, the WCBS has challenged their members and participants in this programme to take the leap and get Internet savvy. With the reconnection of the Internet at this community centre, after it had been disconnected because of non-payment of bills prior to the start of the programme, to taking advantage of online banking, the aim for the WCBS is to be as up to date as possible.

The Waterhouse Community Benevolent Society's website, being created by ODEM Creative Media Limited, the agency responsible for the marketing of the programme and the management of online platforms, is set to launch February 8, 2021.

The WCBS team wants to support the longevity of the programme with hopes of facilitating a new cohort.

Those wishing to assist in any form may do so by contacting the president of Waterhouse Community Benevolent Society Christopher Constantine at (876) 857-5338 or e-mail waterhousecdc@gmail.com. Donations are being accepted through Scotiabank at Waterhouse Community Development Benevolent Society, Hagley Park branch, account # 622006.